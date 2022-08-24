I Went On A Two-Week Roadtrip And Here’s What I Used Every Day

Earlier this summer, I decided to embark on a two-week road trip and drive from my home base in Philadelphia to to a friend’s wedding in coastal Michigan. I’d split the time camping and staying in cheap hotels, taking advantage of free WiFi and hot showers wherever I could.

No stranger to road trips or to camping, I was pretty confident in my ability to pack my car — and I am proud to say that I only needed to stop for gas, fresh groceries and any fun roadside attraction that caught my fancy. (For example, there’s a tiny township called “Hell” in Michigan where you can play devil-themed mini golf.)

In the spirit of generosity, and to encourage any readers to take themselves on fun solo car trips, I’m sharing my go-to essentials. From colorful and comfortable EVA sandals to a versatile blanket/towel, read about the products that I used every single day while on the road.

