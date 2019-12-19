HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost 1920s-inspired dresses to ring in 2020.

Not only will we be ringing in the new year in a few days, but we’ll be saying hello to a whole new decade.

Whether the arrival of the new year means you’re trying to make a lifestyle change, eat healthier or just experiment with your style, a new year (and new decade) is the perfect opportunity to mix things up.

Consider flashing back to the “Roaring Twenties,” an era known for its prosperity, and societal and cultural movements (i.e., Prohibition and women getting the right to vote). It was also an era that introduced new styles of dressing, particularly for women.

1920s fashion wasn’t exactly all feathers and fringe, but what’s New Year’s Eve without a little Great Gatsby-esque sparkle? To help on your hunt for the perfect roaring 2020s New Year’s Eve outfit, we’ve rounded up the best vintage-inspired looks.