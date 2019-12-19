HuffPost Finds

The Best 1920s-Inspired Outfits To Ring In 2020

Cute New Year's Eve 2020 dresses with a vintage flair.

1920s-inspired dresses to ring in 2020.&nbsp;
Not only will we be ringing in the new year in a few days, but we’ll be saying hello to a whole new decade.

Whether the arrival of the new year means you’re trying to make a lifestyle change, eat healthier or just experiment with your style, a new year (and new decade) is the perfect opportunity to mix things up.

Consider flashing back to the “Roaring Twenties,” an era known for its prosperity, and societal and cultural movements (i.e., Prohibition and women getting the right to vote). It was also an era that introduced new styles of dressing, particularly for women.

1920s fashion wasn’t exactly all feathers and fringe, but what’s New Year’s Eve without a little Great Gatsby-esque sparkle? To help on your hunt for the perfect roaring 2020s New Year’s Eve outfit, we’ve rounded up the best vintage-inspired looks.

Take a look:

1
Lima Mini Dress
Free People
Find this long-sleeved midi dress with a scalloped metallic design for $228 at Free People.
2
Hamlet Dress
Reformation
Find this satin high-slit midi dress in ochre or black for $248 at Reformation.
3
ASOS DESIGN long sleeve fringe column maxi dress
ASOS
Find this long-sleeved maxi dress with fringe for $95 at ASOS.
4
Fringed shift dress
Mango
Find this fringe strappy mini dress in burgundy and black for $70 at Mango.
5
Sequin Gown with Fringe
ELOQUII
Find this sequin maxi dress with a fringe hem in black for $169 at Eloquii.
6
Sequins fringed dress
Mango
Find this sequin A-line dress with a fringe hemline in gold for $200 at Mango.
7
Leith Bias Cut Side Slit Satin Dress
Nordstrom
Find this high-neck, long-sleeved satin midi dress in blue print for $35 at Nordstrom.
8
Reformation Nicola Silk Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Find this silk, plunge-neck button-up midi dress in green for $278 at Nordstrom.
9
Sequin Mini Wrap Dress
& Other Stories
Find this sequin wrap dress in silver for $179 at & Other Stories.
10
Beatrice Maxi Dress
Free People.
Find this satin A-line maxi dress with flutter sleeves in blush, nude or black for $250 at Free People.
11
Crystal Clear Mini Dress
Free People
Find this sequin mini dress with a fringe hemline in black for $168 at Free People.
12
Sparkle Maxi Dress with Wrap Skirt
ELOQUII
Find this sparkling, smocked long-sleeved hi-low dress in gold, white, emerald or red for $180 at Eloquii.
13
Priscilla Textured Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Find this A-line party dress in cream or black for$160 at Anthropologie.
14
Ruched Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Find this ruched satin midi-length dress in purple for $119 at & Other Stories.
15
Bardot Strapless Feather Neck Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Find this feather-bust cocktail dress in black for $169 at Nordstrom.
16
Gibson x Glam The Motherchic Sequin Faux Wrap Holiday Dress
Nordstrom
Find this sequin wrap dress in champagne for $108 at Nordstrom.
17
Crystal beaded dress
Mango
Find this sequin shift dress with sheer sleeves in black for $200 at Mango.
18
Anjou Rose Gold Sequin Fringe Midi Dress
Lulu's
Find this strappy V-neck sequin dress with a fringe hem in pink, green or bronze for$74 at Lulu's.
19
Gibson x Glam The Motherchic Sequin Long Sleeve Party Dress
Nordstrom
Find this sequin bateau neck dress in navy for $86 at Nordstrom.
20
Gigi Sequin Midi Dress
Free People
Find this sequin midi dress with puff sleeves in silver for $550 at Free People.
