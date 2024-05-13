This Buzzy Comedy Special Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“The Roast of Tom Brady” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The television special streamed live on May 5 as part of the “Netflix is a Joke” comedy festival in Los Angeles. As the title suggests, the program brought together comedians, athletes and other celebrities to roast former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.
The three-hour special featured appearances by Kevin Hart, Ben Affleck, Bill Belichick, Will Ferrell, Kim Kardashian, Peyton Manning, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and more.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
A new sci-fi series called “Dark Matter” premiered on Apple TV+ on May 8 with the release of the first two episodes. Subsequent installments will drop every Wednesday until June 26.
Based on a showrunner Blake Crouch’s 2016 novel, the series stars Joel Edgerton as a physicist who must fight to return to his family and life after he is abducted and replaced by an alternative version of himself. Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson and Dayo Okeniyi also appear on the show.
On May 11, the long-running sci-fi series “Doctor Who” returned for a new season, which U.S. audiences can stream on Disney+.
Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor, the latest incarnation of the titular protagonist ― an extraterrestrial Time Lord who travels the universe in a time-traveling spacecraft called the TARDIS. Millie Gibson portrays his new companion, Ruby Sunday.
“Maxton Hall ― The World Between Us” is trending on Amazon Prime Video since premiering on the platform on May 9.
The six-part German-language series is an adaptation of Mona Kasten’s book “Save Me” and revolves around a prestigious private school romance between a scholarship student and wealthy heir.
Another teen drama is trending on Max at the moment. The second season of “Pretty Little Liars” reboot ― “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” ― also premiered on May 9.
Like previous shows in the franchise and their novel source materia, the slasher mystery focuses on a group of teenage girls brought together after receiving cryptic messages from a figure known as “A.”