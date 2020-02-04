Parenting

30 Funny Parenting Tweets From Rob Corddry

The comedian and his wife, Sandra, have two daughters, Sloane and Marlo.

Like many parents, Rob Corddry turns to Twitter to share funny anecdotes about life with kids.

In honor of his birthday, here are 30 funny parenting tweets from Corddry.

