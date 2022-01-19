Rob Delaney famously played a new dad on the acclaimed sitcom “Catastrophe,” but fatherhood is also part of his real-life identity.

The comedian and his wife Leah are parents to four sons. Since losing his third son, Henry, to cancer in 2018, Delaney has been open about navigating grief and keeping Henry’s memory alive. He’s also spoken about finding humor and joy in life, even amid the darkness.

That much is evident in his Twitter feed, which includes many funny musings and jokes about raising kids. In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up 20 humorous and relatable parenting tweets from Delaney.

“Can I maim myself with it?” - my toddler’s mental checklist before deciding to play with something — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 14, 2014

My 7 yr old wrote a letter to the tooth fairy yesterday. He hasn’t lost a tooth yet, nor does he have any loose teeth. He just wanted to introduce himself. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 30, 2020

Parenting a toddler --> 7am: “Don’t put that in your mouth!” • 4pm: “Eat 5 cigarette butts, I don’t give a shit.” — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 6, 2013

Trying to discern if my toddler’s shrieks warrant me getting off the toilet — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 28, 2020

I had to sign a form at my son's school yesterday acknowledging that I understood he'd hit himself in the head with a pan. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 13, 2016

My kids wouldn’t stop fighting while I was trying to make lunch so I told them Santa Claus died of coronavirus — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 5, 2020

My 5 year old son wrote an incredibly moving poem this morning. pic.twitter.com/qRTw7SqXZa — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 20, 2018

The way my son reacts when I approach his face with a tissue is the way you’d react if I approached your face with a nailgun. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 14, 2013

My 9 year old who is doing remote learning just printed this out & I don’t know why pic.twitter.com/luzZ8m4SPU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 8, 2021

#Parenting Tip: If your child is crying, hold it close & whisper “You don’t have a clue what horrors this world holds.” — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2013

Stepped on a Lego in the middle of the night so I gave my son to some Russian men. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 5, 2014

Sometimes when I'm missing my kids I'll just ask a nearby toddler to stick his hand in my food. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 18, 2015

Parenting is eating a dirt covered banana your toddler serves you to avoid a tantrum and liking it. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 1, 2013

My toddler’s favorite game is probably “Open & close a screen door 40 times til it breaks then shit my pants.” — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 6, 2013

Apparently my 7 yr old got ahold of my phone is some kind of “art genius” pic.twitter.com/UPVbgHK86G — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 25, 2020

I was just sitting on the toilet & my one year old son walked into the bathroom & handed me an onion. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 23, 2012

So adorable how my son calls apples “bappos” & my brother “daddy.” — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 12, 2012

Probably the worst thing you can do to a parent is give their child a balloon. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 15, 2014

My son just found an acorn & expects me to give a shit. Way to go, Marco Polo. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 18, 2011