Rob Delaney famously played a new dad on the acclaimed sitcom “Catastrophe,” but fatherhood is also part of his real-life identity.
The comedian and his wife Leah are parents to four sons. Since losing his third son, Henry, to cancer in 2018, Delaney has been open about navigating grief and keeping Henry’s memory alive. He’s also spoken about finding humor and joy in life, even amid the darkness.
That much is evident in his Twitter feed, which includes many funny musings and jokes about raising kids. In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up 20 humorous and relatable parenting tweets from Delaney.