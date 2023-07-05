Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney mocked online gossip that their relationship was on the rocks. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney did what they do best when the online rumor mill questioned the stability of their marriage: They turned it into comedy.

“It was me who had the affair,” Olson tweeted on Monday, linking to an article in a celebrity gossip blog.

“But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

The blog article suggested the couple was separated because McElhenney cheated on Olson in Wales, where he co-owns a soccer team with actor Ryan Reynolds.

McElhenney chimed in, too.

“Sad to admit that the rumor is true,” he tweeted, sharing his wife’s post. “However some of the details are…. incorrect.”

The couple married in 2008, three years after the premiere of their hit comedy series, “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.” They have two sons, Alex Lee, 12, and Leo Grey, 11.