Rob Gronkowski Wants To Fix Up Tom Brady With An Oscar Winner

In a lighthearted exchange between the former NFL teammates on the podcast “Let’s Go!” tight-end great Gronkowski hinted that Field might be a good match for the quarterback.

Brady is now divorced and has time on his hands after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a wildcard-round playoff game to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. (The “Let’s Go!” segment was released before the game.) The free agent also seems to be a free agent on the dating scene.

Gronkowski praised Brady’s acting in “80 for Brady” and posed an intriguing question:

“Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?”

Brady allowed that he and the “Places in the Heart” star “did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going. We really enjoyed our time together, so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

“Yeah, I noticed that,” Gronk replied.

Brady mentioned that Gronk appeared to have chemistry with Jane Fonda in their locker room exchange in the movie. “I think you and Jane Fonda had a good scene too — that was really spicy,” Brady said. “I was excited to see it.”

But Fonda’s heart may be elsewhere. She said her “knees actually got weak” when she met Brady for the first time.

As for Field, she might be a tough customer. Asked once which co-star in her career was the worst kisser, she said the late Burt Reynolds, who was also a longtime boyfriend.

“80 for Brady” stars Fonda, Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as Brady-obsessed seniors who plot to attend the 2017 Super Bowl, where the quarterback leads the New England Patriots to an epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady is also producing the comedy, which opens Feb. 3.