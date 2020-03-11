Retired football star Rob Gronkowski may once again get hit for a living ― but for pretend ― after he reportedly signed a deal with WWE.

The former New England Patriots tight end “officially” entered a contract with the pro wrestling organization and will make his debut on Fox’s “SmackDown” March 20, The Wrap reported Tuesday, citing an insider. He also will appear on WrestleMania 36 on April 5, leading to a future match, according to the outlet.

Earlier reports suggested that Gronkowski was deep in talks with WWE. The flamboyant footballer participated in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, ESPN noted. He jumped a barricade to help another wrestler triumph.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was beloved for his football-spiking celebrations and party-hearty attitude. He retired in 2019, citing injuries.

Gronkowski had previously said that he was not interested in pro wrestling “full-time,” but was up for “one crazy match” in “maybe five years,” ESPN wrote.

Gronk also made headlines for a post-football spike when he smashed a Lego bust of host Steve Harvey on a Fox New Year’s Eve show.

Gronk spiked Lego Steve Harvey and Harvey was NOT happy 💀

Twitter welcomed Gronkowski to the unreal world of WWE.

Breaking: Rob Gronkowski is finalizing a deal with the WWE. I can’t wait for his finisher to be called “Gronk Smash” pic.twitter.com/65bQ7beDpL — DailySportsDosage (@DailySports_DSD) March 11, 2020

Gronk HAS to use Party Rock Anthem as his WWE walk out song, it’s not an option — Phil (@BigCountryPhil) March 11, 2020

Bill Belichick after hearing the news of Gronk being signed to WWE #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/zzbvOxT6C1 — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) March 11, 2020