Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter On Christmas

Rob Kardashian has mostly stayed away from the spotlight in the last few years amid personal and legal troubles, but on Christmas he made an exception.
Khloe Kardashian posted a video on Instagram showing her brother holding his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.
“Merry Christmas, dreamy Dream,” Khloe said in the clip.
He also posted a Christmas message on Twitter, along with a photo of his little girl.
“Merry Christmas everyone!!” Rob tweeted. “Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy :)”
Rob used to appear regularly on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but later scaled back his appearances on the show and largely disappeared from the public eye as he struggled with weight issues, depression and diabetes.
After returning to the E! network cameras for his short-lived reality-TV show with Chyna in 2016, aptly called “Rob & Chyna,” the only Kardashian son once again returned to a more private lifestyle when his relationship with the entertainer turned ugly.
The two are currently embroiled in a lawsuit in which Chyna accuses Rob of assault and battery and public slut-shaming, among other accusations against him and the Kardashian family, according to Us Weekly.
“Chyna alleges that she was slut-shamed, defamed and the victim of a plot to kill her hit show, ‘Rob & Chyna,’ causing her significant financial damages,” her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement in November.
Dream, 2, made an appearance in the annual Kardashian Christmas card, which the family released after much ado on Christmas Eve.
Though most of the Kardashian siblings made the Christmas card, Kendall Jenner and Rob were notably absent.
Khloe recently defended Rob’s decision to stay out of the spotlight, saying that while the family rarely mentions him, they do that out of “respect.”
“My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king,” Khloe said in a reply to a fan’s comment on one of her Instagram posts. “It is a shame that you can’t respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren’t informed on our family.”