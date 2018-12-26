Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter On Christmas

Rob used to appear regularly on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but later scaled back his appearances on the show and largely disappeared from the public eye as he struggled with weight issues, depression and diabetes.

After returning to the E! network cameras for his short-lived reality-TV show with Chyna in 2016, aptly called “Rob & Chyna,” the only Kardashian son once again returned to a more private lifestyle when his relationship with the entertainer turned ugly.

The two are currently embroiled in a lawsuit in which Chyna accuses Rob of assault and battery and public slut-shaming, among other accusations against him and the Kardashian family, according to Us Weekly.

“Chyna alleges that she was slut-shamed, defamed and the victim of a plot to kill her hit show, ‘Rob & Chyna,’ causing her significant financial damages,” her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement in November.