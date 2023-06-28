Rob Kardashian Makes A Rare Return To Social Media With A Special Message

Rob Kardashian made a rare return to social media to wish his “darling buttercup” Khloe Kardashian a very happy birthday.

“Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!” Rob wrote to his sister, alongside what looks like a recent photo of the two, and a photo of Khloe with Rob’s daughter, Dream.

Advertisement

“I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I,” he said, signing off with, “I don’t know what I would do without you” and a smattering of different emojis.

Khloe responded to the post by writing back: “My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat.”

Rob used to regularly appear on the family’s reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” but later walked away from filming.

Advertisement

He reportedly stepped back from the public eye due to issues related to his weight and mental health.

The Arthur George sock company founder was spotted in a scene during Season 1 of the family’s new Hulu show, “The Kardashians,” but he hasn’t actively participated in filming.

Khloe spoke to E! in 2015 about her brother’s disappearance from the spotlight and said it was related to “a ton of things.”

From left: Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Lamar Odom attend E! 2012 Upfront in New York on April 30, 2012. Dimitrios Kambouris/E via Getty Images

“The loss of my father, he’s never really dealt with ― he went straight into college after that happened and kind of pushed everything aside,” the Good American businesswoman said at the time. “Also, losing Lamar in his life [when Khloe and Lamar Odom separated] was a big thing for him because he lost his next father-slash-brother figure.”

Advertisement

Khloe gave a more recent update on her brother in 2021, when the entire family ― sans Rob ― sat down with Andy Cohen