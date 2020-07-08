Rob Lowe's Story About Steak With Chris Farley Is Well-Done

Rob Lowe reminisced about his pal Chris Farley on “Conan” Tuesday ― and the subject turned to the late funnyman’s appetite.

Lowe recalled taking Farley out for steak after they wrapped “Tommy Boy” ― a 1995 comedy in which Lowe played the stepbrother of Farley’s bumbling Tommy, who’s trying to save the family business.

“He had two — two — full bone-in porterhouses,” Lowe recalled. “Upon each bite of the two full bone-in porterhouses, he put an entire cube of butter. On every bite. And when I was horrified, I was, like, ‘Farley, what are you doing?’ He said, ‘It needs a hat!’”

Lowe and host Conan O’Brien, who worked with Farley at “Saturday Night Live,” truly seemed to miss their friend.

“Every bite of steak I eat to this day,” Lowe said, “I go, ‘I wonder if I should put a hat on this?’”

It’s way better to watch Lowe tell the story above.

Farley died in December 1997 of a drug overdose at age 33.

