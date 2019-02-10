Rob Lowe Deletes Tweet Mocking Elizabeth Warren After Backlash

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced her bid for the 2020 presidential nomination, Rob Lowe took to Twitter to mock the run, but it didn’t go over well with everyone.

The actor’s now-deleted post appeared to dunk on the senator Saturday for her previous identification as Native American, stating she “would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief.’”

Sitcom actress and Food Network host Valerie Bertinelli was one of many Twitter users who called Lowe out, letting him know he had crossed the line.

Don’t. Jesus. — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 10, 2019

Seeming to have had a change of heart, Lowe decided to delete the jab, calling it “a joke” and stating it was “never my intention” to rile up anger.

I deleted my Elizabeth Warren tweet. It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention. On the GOOD side: I just got to use the Oxford comma! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 10, 2019

Last Tuesday, according to Tulsa World, Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation for her heritage claims months after a DNA test showed she had only a tiny fraction of Native American influence in her ancestry.

Despite the mea culpa, the senator has released work documents dating back to 1986 indicating she defined herself as Native American, The Washington Post reported.

Reviving the matter on Twitter, President Donald Trump also took aim at Warren’s candidacy by targeting her past, calling her “Pocahontas” and wondering whether she’d given up on the narrative of her heritage.

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019