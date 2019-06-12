Last month, the actor needled the future English king’s smooth scalp in an interview with the Telegraph, saying he found the Duke of Cambridge’s hair loss “traumatic.”

And then he piled on even more:

I mean, the future king of your country let himself lose his hair! So when I say British men set a very low bar. ... Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the fucking king of England!

Lowe was soundly criticized for the comments, and he tried to walk them back Wednesday morning on the British TV show, “Good Morning Britain.” He claimed the jokey comments about the prince were actually self-deprecating cuts about himself.

“My point was here’s a guy who is fully comfortable in his own skin, then on the other side of the coin you have me, I can’t even watch another guy go bald without being even more narcissistic and wanting to plug in the Propecia into a drip into my own,” Lowe said.

(Watch the interview in the video clip above.)

Lowe then said he was a big fan of Prince William and chalked up the controversy to cultural differences.

“This is my thing. I saw the hubbub it caused on your side of the pond. I think it’s a case of two countries divided by a common language,” he said. “Because that was literally me slagging my own insecurity and narcissism.

“He’s a stud, I love him. He’s awesome.”