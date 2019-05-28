Rob Lowe Has Nothing Nice To Say About Prince William's Hair Loss

Rob Lowe is apparently trying to start a royal feud, because he had nothing but scathing words for Prince William and the men of Britain during a recent interview with The Telegraph, published Tuesday.

When asked if he considered himself more or less vain than British men, the “Parks and Recreation” actor replied: “That’s a low bar. Can we talk about William?”

Lowe then took a few jabs at the Duke of Cambridge for his, let’s say, not insignificant scalp exposure, calling William’s hair loss “traumatic” and jokingly shaming him for not trying to fix it.

“I mean, the future king of your country let himself lose his hair! So when I say British men set a very low bar...” Lowe said. “Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the fucking king of England!”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 press day on May 20 in London, England.

The actor said that when he first experienced hair loss, he did everything in his power to fix it.

“There’s a pill!” Lowe said. “The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having that stuff mainlined into my fucking veins. And that’s what I did for the next 30 years.”

Talk about “Lowe” blows.

While the 55-year-old actor seems fixated on William’s hair loss, the prince himself appears to be less bothered. He’s often joked about it over the years.

Just after Prince George’s birth, William said his new son had “way more hair than me, thank God.”

