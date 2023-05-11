Rob Lowe Has An Empowering Message For Anyone Who Wants To Get Sober

Rob Lowe is celebrating a major sobriety milestone with a message for anyone else looking to join the club.

“Thirty-three years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey,” the 59-year-old “Parks and Rec” actor wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of himself in the water.

“My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun,” he added, before signing off with a message for those who might need it.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!”

Lowe has been open about his sobriety journey over the years, regularly sharing his story and offering tips for others interested in getting help.

“Nothing can make you get sober except you wanting to do it,” he told Variety in 2021.

“The threat of losing a marriage, losing a job, incarceration — you name the threat, it will not be enough to do it,” he said. “It’s got to be in you. The reason that people don’t get sober 100% of the time when they go into programs is that people aren’t ready when they go to use the tools.”

Lowe also has supported his 28-year-old son, John Owen Lowe, in getting sober. The proud dad presented his son with a five-year sobriety chip during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in April.

The younger Lowe told People magazine in March that he is “eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help.”

“And I know a lot of people don’t have that,” he said at the time. “And that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

