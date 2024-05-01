ABC News and “Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano is out amid allegations of troubling behavior, Entertainment Weekly and People confirmed with sources Tuesday.
The New York Post’s Page Six, citing multiple sources, reported that Marciano was fired over those issues after 10 years with the network. Marciano was allegedly banned from the “Good Morning America” studio for a time amid “anger-management” problems and “improper” conduct, according to the tabloid.
Marciano was hired by the network in 2014 and became the senior meteorologist for “World News Tonight” and the weekend edition of “Good Morning America.”
One of his last assignments to air on the network was a Sunday report on storm recovery in Louisiana.
In September of last year, Marciano waxed positive about his future with the network on the 10th anniversary of his start there.
“I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ll continue doing what I’m doing, contributing across all ABC shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends :) My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible.”
HuffPost has reached out to the network and representatives of Marciano for comment.