Rob McElhenney Reveals Diagnosis Of Learning Disabilities, Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Rob McElhenney, star of the 2005 hit show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” revealed that he has been diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

The actor, 46, shared news of the diagnosis Tuesday on Twitter but did not disclose the specifics. McElhenney acknowledged in his tweet that he typically wouldn’t share such information publicly but decided to do so to help others in similar situations.

Examples of neurodevelopmental disabilities can include attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, learning disabilities, visual and hearing disabilities, and cerebral palsy.

According to a study conducted from 2009 to 2017 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 6 children ages 6 to 17 had a developmental disability. The American Psychiatric Association found that 2.5% of adults in the U.S. have ADHD. But some research shows that many adults with ADHD remain undiagnosed.

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not “bad”. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :)” he tweeted.

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!



I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks)



Fans responded to his tweet with an outpouring of support and gratitude for his openness, with several sharing their experiences with disability diagnoses as well.