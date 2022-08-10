Entertainment

‘Kimmel’ Host Rob McElhenney Has 1 Big Question About Trump Search Warrant

The actor mockingly explains why the search sets a "dangerous precedent."
Ed Mazza

Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Rob McElhenney took aim at Donald Trump during his Tuesday night monologue, including the former president’s “long, rambling statement” after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago resort.

McElhenney joked that Trump may have a point.

“How dare the FBI barge in like that,” he said. “Donald Trump’s golf courses are sacred burial grounds for his ex-wives.”

McElhenney also mockingly agreed that the search sets a dangerous precedent.

“If Donald Trump could be investigated for crimes, who’s next?” he wondered. “Other criminals?”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

