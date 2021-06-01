Twins Outfielder Delivers One Of The Greatest Sports Bloopers Of All Time

Minnesota Twins centerfielder Rob Refsnyder had a close encounter with the outfield wall on Monday afternoon in a moment that’s bound to play on blooper reels for years to come.

Refsnyder thought he had a shot at catching a home run by Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles, but didn’t realize just how close he was to the wall:

Mountcastle clears the warning track! pic.twitter.com/xbDxccjyMx — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 31, 2021

Although Refsnyder, who had never played centerfield until this season, wasn’t injured, after the game Twins manager Rocco Baldelli joked that there could’ve been another casualty in the incident.

“They should take a look at that fence, to be honest,” Baldelli said, according to ESPN. “He might have shaken himself up a little bit, but he flat-out ran into the wall. Everyone was checking on him. He’s not going to be deterred very easily from getting back out on the field.”

Refsnyder got the last laugh: he scored the winning run in the 10th inning as the Twins topped the Orioles, 3-2.

The journeyman ballplayer is off to the best start of his career, batting .320 over 15 games.

