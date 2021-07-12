Newsmax Host Offers Perhaps The Worst Vaccine Take Since Pandemic Began

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt is getting lots of Twitter heat after coming out with perhaps the worst take on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine since the pandemic began.
On Friday night, Schmitt said that vaccines like the ones being used to fight the coronavirus are “just generally kind of going against nature.”
During his segment, Schmitt ― who admitted he’s not a doctor — callously suggested that “maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes.”
In the below footage courtesy of MediaMatters.org, he expounds on his theory.
Schmitt’s hot take came as the United States is experiencing both a slowdown in vaccination rates and the rise of the new, more transmissible, delta variant of the virus.
Many Twitter users dunked on Schmitt’s comments.
Others noted that the people most at risk of dying from COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated Trump supporters, Republicans and Newsmax viewers.
Others riduculed Schmitt’s absurd train of thought by following it to its logical conclusion.
Republican pollster Frank Luntz also mocked Schmitt’s line of thinking.
Schmitt responded saying he was being misunderstood.
But at least one Twitter user replied that there was no misunderstanding involved.