Former “Saturday Night Live” trouper Rob Schneider on Monday likened the firing of new cast member Shane Gillis to an “inquisition.”

Schneider, a “SNL” regular from 1990 to 1994, wrote an open letter to Gillis after the comedian was dropped by the show for mocking Asians and using the slur “chinks” in a resurfaced podcast.

Dear @Shanemgillis

As a former SNL cast member I am sorry that you had the misfortune of being a cast member during this era of cultural unforgiveness where comedic misfires are subject to the intolerable inquisition of those who never risked bombing on stage themselves. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 16, 2019

Earlier Monday, “SNL” canned Gillis just days after hiring him, calling his language “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable.”

Gillis had previously issued a not-exactly-contrite statement in which he wrote that he was happy to apologize to anyone “actually offended.” On Monday, the comic tweeted that he respected the variety show’s decision.

Other comics also blasted “SNL’s” move. On “Lights Out with David Spade” Monday, former “SNL” player Spade opted to “stay out of the fray.” But guest Jim Jefferies did not. “This is just canceled culture,” he said, in the clip below. “The guy shouldn’t have been fired.”

“Are we going to get rid of every sketch that ‘SNL’ has done that involves race?” he added. “I remember John Belushi dressing as an Asian man with a samurai sword. That was the whole sketch.”

Fellow guest and comedian Bill Burr said: “We’re not running for office. When is this going to fucking end?”