Robbie Robertson, The Band Legend, Dies At 80

Martin Scorsese, left, and Robbie Robertson before they presented the film "Last Waltz," at the 31st Cannes International Film Festival. via Associated Press

The Band lead guitarist Robbie Robertson has died at age 80, his manager announced on Wednesday.

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny,” Jared Levine, Robertson’s manager of 34 years, said in a statement. “He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina.”

Robertson recently worked on music for the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon.” His family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River.

Robertson and the Band, then known as the Hawks, found early success as Bob Dylan’s backing band from 1965 to 1966. Concertgoers initially hated the music, booing them, but Robertson has said that Dylan encouraged them to just play louder and faster.

“Some years later, it turned out that we discovered, that this was part of a musical revolution,” Robertson told SiriusXM in a 2019 interview. “It changed music forever.

Robertson wrote a lot of the Band’s best known songs, like “The Weight,” “Up On Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

Martin Scorsese filmed and directed the Band’s 1976 farewell concert “The Last Waltz” and after that, starting in 1980, Robertson worked as a composer on some of Scorsese’s films, like “Raging Bull,” “The King of Comedy,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Silence” and “The Irishman.”

