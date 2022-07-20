Body Cam Footage Shows California Police Fatally Shooting A Black Man In The Back

As Adams stepped toward the unmarked vehicle, both officers jumped out. Body camera footage shows an officer with his gun already drawn as he got out of the vehicle. Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the officers exited the car with their guns pointed towards the 23-year-old.

Adams began running in the other direction towards two cars and a wall in the parking lot, as seen in the body camera footage.

Officers said they gave Adams verbal commands. Police Chief Darren Goodman said in remarks paired with the body cam footage that the officers “believed” Adams intended to use the two parked cars as a cover to shoot at them.

But before Adams could turn around or find cover, an officer fired at him. The shots were fired within seconds of Adams turning from police.

Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump, who drew attention to the shooting on social media and appeared at a press conference with the family on Wednesday, said King heard the gunshots over the phone.