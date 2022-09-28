Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter in the long-running ranch drama “Heartland” and appeared in several installments of the Netflix horror anthology “Slasher,” died Friday in the Toronto area. He was 33.

Cormier died from injuries in a fall, his sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Cormier shakes the hand of the president, played by Kiefer Sutherland, in "Designated Survivor." Sven Frenzel via Getty Images

“Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film as well as his three sisters, who meant the world to him,” his obituary posted by the funeral home read.

Cormier mostly played guest roles in a career that began in earnest in 2016 with a supporting turn on ABC’s Kiefer Sutherland conspiracy drama “Designated Survivor.” In 2019 he played the doomed junkie Kit Jennings on seven episodes of the Netflix horror series “Slasher,” according to IMDb.

In 2021, he was introduced on the Canadian series “Heartland” as Finn Cotter, the grandson of Al Cotter (Duncan Fraser) and a potential romance for Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), THR noted. Scenes he completed for the upcoming 16th season, which begins Oct. 2, are expected to remain in the show, the Toronto Sun reported.

The show remembered him on Instagram as a “beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons.”

UPtv, which carries “Heartland,” wrote that Cormier was “an amazing talent, gone too soon.”

Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/XAvlwmDiFl — UPtv (@UPtv) September 27, 2022

He attended York University in Toronto before pursuing an acting career, according to his LinkedIn profile.