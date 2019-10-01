Robert De Niro Regrets 1 Movie He Made With 'Irishman' Co-star Al Pacino

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have made four movies together ― and De Niro apparently wishes one of those films could swim with the fishes.

In a recent interview with Variety﻿, De Niro recalled when the two were on a promotional tour for 2008′s “Righteous Kill,” a police thriller that would get murdered by critics and not exactly make a killing at the box office.

The two were in Rome for a premiere, greeted by enthusiastic fans. That prompted a confession from De Niro to his co-star:

I said, “This is a great reaction, but it would be nice if they were here for a movie that we really feel proud about. Next time we’ll do one we like.”

Fast forward to 2019. Their next collaboration, director Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited gangster epic “The Irishman,” is receiving very good early reviews.

So we figure that their new Netflix film, to open in November, combined with “Heat” (1995) and “The Godfather: Part II” (1974) gives them a .750 batting average.

That’s worthy of the Hall of Fame.