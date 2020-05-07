Robert De Niro has his eye on one particular role when the movie about the coronavirus pandemic is eventually made.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” the screen legend told host Stephen Colbert that he’d like to portray New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), whose profile has risen amid the public health crisis, owing in part to his clashes with President Donald Trump.

After all, as Colbert noted, Brad Pitt already seems to have snapped up the part of Dr. Anthony Fauci (who he played on “Saturday Night Live”), much to the delight of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who sits on the White House coronavirus task force.

“I guess I’ll play Cuomo. He’s doing what a president should do,” said De Niro, who renewed his criticism of Trump’s handling of the crisis and the Republicans who are enabling him.

