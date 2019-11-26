Actor Robert De Niro on Monday lamented what he described as the “heartbreaking” and “really, really serious situation” that America has found itself in under President Donald Trump.

“It’s like living in an abusive household,” the star of the new Netflix movie “The Irishman” told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “You don’t know what’s going to happen next, what crazy thing is going to happen next, what’s going to make you say what the hell’s going on?”

Colbert suggested it was because “only one angry person gets to say what’s real.”

“Exactly,” De Niro responded. “And the truth is not from him, that’s for sure.”

De Niro also described Trump — who he has repeatedly attacked in recent years ― as “a fake president” and explained why he backed billionaire businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, among others, in the 2020 Democratic race.

Check out the interview here: