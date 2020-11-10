Actor Robert De Niro — a longtime critic of Donald Trump — expressed his relief at the president’s loss in the 2020 election on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat.”

But “The Godfather” star warned of what Trump had set in motion over the last four years, fearing the outgoing president would have inspired someone smarter than him to wreak even more chaos on the country but in a more subtle way.

“There’ll be other people like him in the future, maybe not in my lifetime,” De Niro told host Ari Melber.

“Somebody’s going to come along who’s a lot smarter, more sensitive, more mercurial and not so boorish and will be able to pull the wool over the eyes of the public,” he continued. “And then we will have a more serious, deeper problem and one that might actually get further than what Trump has done.”

“He’s also set an example unfortunately to other young people that this kind of thing can be done and that’s why it’s so important after he is out of office that he is held accountable,” De Niro added.

Check out the full interview above.

