Robert De Niro Mocks Trump In The Form Of A Savage New Film Pitch

Screen icon Robert De Niro fired off a new salvo in his ongoing war of words with President Donald Trump.

This one came in the form of a mocking idea for a new film.

On Saturday, De Niro wrapped up the Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded, by introducing the new movie “Yesterday.” The plot centers around a strange event in which nearly everyone on Earth forgets the Beatles.

According to USA Today, De Niro told the crowd:

“It made me sad but it gave me an idea for another film, one in which the world wakes up and has never heard of Trump. That would be a film that would make us all really happy.”

De Niro has been a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump and has portrayed special counsel Robert Mueller in skits on “Saturday Night Live.” The president, in turn, has called De Niro a “very Low IQ individual” and claimed the actor “received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.”

Last year, De Niro was among a number of prominent Trump critics who received pipe bombs in the mail.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., a vocal Trump supporter, pleaded guilty to mailing the devices in March.