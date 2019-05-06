ENTERTAINMENT

Robert De Niro Mocks Trump In The Form Of A Savage New Film Pitch

The acting legend says this idea "would make us all really happy."

Screen icon Robert De Niro fired off a new salvo in his ongoing war of words with President Donald Trump

This one came in the form of a mocking idea for a new film.

On Saturday, De Niro wrapped up the Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded, by introducing the new movie “Yesterday.” The plot centers around a strange event in which nearly everyone on Earth forgets the Beatles. 

According to USA Today, De Niro told the crowd:

“It made me sad but it gave me an idea for another film, one in which the world wakes up and has never heard of Trump. That would be a film that would make us all really happy.”

De Niro has been a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump and has portrayed special counsel Robert Mueller in skits on “Saturday Night Live.” The president, in turn, has called De Niro a “very Low IQ individual” and claimed the actor “received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.”

Last year, De Niro was among a number of prominent Trump critics who received pipe bombs in the mail.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., a vocal Trump supporterpleaded guilty to mailing the devices in March. 

Trump partially blamed the media for the plot. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Robert De Niro
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Tribeca Film Festival Donald Trump Robert De Niro
CONVERSATIONS