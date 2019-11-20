Movie star Robert De Niro has a theory how President Donald Trump could end up staying in the White House for a third term.

It involves Trump declaring war in order to remain in office past 2024.

De Niro noted how Trump has often joked about being president for life. He said he thought that if Trump “became president for a second term he’d try to have a third term, and let smarter people manipulate it into getting us into some kind of altercation: a war.”

Director Martin Scorsese, with whom De Niro worked on the Netflix movie, first suggested the idea.

“The only other president who served a third term was Roosevelt because he was in a war, and this fool would go and start something,” De Niro explained. “This was what Marty Scorsese was saying, and I said, ‘Marty, I never thought of that. I never thought he’d go for a third term if there was a war or something.’”

