Robert De Niro admitted this week that he’d been prepared to give President Donald Trump a chance after his election victory.

That was even after the actor’s blistering starring role in that October 2016 “Get Out The Vote” commercial in which he called the then-GOP presidential nominee a host of creative insults.

But on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” De Niro told host Stephen Colbert that Trump had proven himself in office “to be a total loser.”

“We have a wannabe gangster in the White House,” added the star of multiple mob-themed movies including “Goodfellas,” “Casino” and iconic “The Godfather” franchise.

It’s the latest in a long line of criticism that De Niro has leveled at the president, which caused Trump to call him “a very Low IQ individual” in 2018.

De Niro has recently portrayed special counsel Robert Mueller on “Saturday Night Live,” a role he reaffirmed to Colbert had been his “civic duty” to perform.

Check out the interview here: