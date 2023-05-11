Robert De Niro Shares First Photo, Reveals Name Of Newborn Baby

Robert De Niro has shared the first public photo of his newborn baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, whom he welcomed last month with his partner, martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen.

The photo of De Niro’s new daughter appeared on a “CBS Mornings” segment on Thursday. It shows Gia in someone’s arms, wearing a pink-and-white striped footed onesie. She was born on April 6, co-host Gayle King said.

“Robert De Niro and his partner, that’s Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl,” King said. She noted that De Niro, who is 79, told her “this baby is planned.”

De Niro announced the arrival of his newborn during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight Canada” on Monday. The two-time Oscar winner, who has six other children from previous relationships, revealed the news seemingly on the spur of the moment, correcting a journalist who’d asked about his six children.

“Seven, actually,” he said. “I just had a baby.”

De Niro shares two adult children, daughter Drena and son Raphael, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He also has adult twin sons, Julian and Aaron, from a previous relationship with Toukie Smith. The actor and his second wife, Grace Hightower, share an adult son, Elliot, and a younger daughter, Helen Grace.

King, who had interviewed De Niro days before he revealed the news about his seventh child, said on “CBS Mornings” that she asked the actor why he didn’t share the news about the newborn then.

De Niro, who was promoting his upcoming film “About My Father,” explained that he didn’t want the baby news to distract from the movie, according to King.

King said she didn’t think De Niro had intended to “dodge” his baby news during their interview.

“He’s just living his life, he’s very private,” she said.