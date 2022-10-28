Robert De Niro Is A No-Nonsense Sheriff In The New Action-Packed ‘Savage Salvation’ Trailer

Robert De Niro is a local lawman on the front lines of the drug crisis in the new thriller “Savage Salvation.”

In the official trailer released Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner stars as Sheriff Church in the film that follows a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that led to his fiancée’s death.

Advertisement

According to an official synopsis, Church and Detective Zeppelin (Meadow Williams) “strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents’ only two interests are the church or oxycodone.”

“Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) want a fresh start. They decide to have a family together and get clean, with the support of Peter, Ruby’s brother-in-law (John Malkovich). However, Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead at their home before she could achieve her wish “to be baptized in the river and washed away from her past sins,” the synopsis reads.

After Ruby’s death, Shelby goes on a vengeful killing spree in pursuit of the drug dealers responsible for selling the fatal product while De Niro hunts Shelby down.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Randall Emmett, a frequent collaborator with De Niro who worked as a producer on several projects alongside the actor, including Netflix’s “The Irishman,” “Heist” and “The War With Grandpa.”

De Niro most recently appeared in David O’Russell’s “Amsterdam” and is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama “Killers of the Flower Moon.”