Actor Robert De Niro seemed a tad coarse in explaining Tuesday why he called his former assistant twice at her grandmother’s funeral, according to Insider.

“I don’t know if they were putting the body in the ground or at a wake or something,” De Niro said at the trial of Graham Chase Robinson’s gender-discrimination suit against him. Robinson claimed the “Raging Bull” star subjected her to demeaning tasks because she’s a woman.

De Niro claims in his own suit that the former staffer stole millions of frequent flyer miles and lifted funds from his Canal production company to pay for personal expenses.

The testimony about the funeral took up several minutes, Insider reported. And when it was brought up that he asked Robinson via phone to buy bus tickets for his son at the funeral, the Oscar winner said, “So?” the New York Post reported.

De Niro said Robinson at some point told him it would be OK to call her.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” performer had other tense moments during his court appearance.

He admitted to asking Robinson to scratch his back on a few occasions.

“You got me! I’m saying this is nonsense,” De Niro said, per People. “It was never done with any disrespect.”

He called her out personally as well. “Shame on you, Chase Robinson,” he proclaimed. He fessed up that he “berated her” and called her a “fucking spoiled brat” for failing to wake him for an appointment that he missed. He also copped to possibly asking Robinson to Uber him a martini from Nobu at 11 p.m.