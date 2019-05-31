Robert De Niro Joins Former Prosecutors For Scathing Mueller Report Explainer

Robert De Niro wants Americans to be left in no doubt whatsoever about the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report, no matter how President Donald Trump and his supporters try to spin it.

The actor teamed up for an explainer video with some of the hundreds of former federal prosecutors who earlier this month released a statement claiming that Trump would have faced obstruction of justice charges following Mueller’s investigation if he wasn’t a sitting president.

The prosecutors had served under both GOP and Democratic presidents.

In the clip that NowThis released Thursday, De Niro (who portrayed Mueller to comic effect on “Saturday Night Live”) said their conclusion should “trouble us all.” Check out the video above.

De Niro, an outspoken critic of Trump since before he won the 2016 election, on Wednesday wrote an open letter published in The New York Times in which he asked Mueller to testify before Congress about his Russia investigation.

“In your news conference, you said that your investigation’s work ’speaks for itself,” wrote De Niro. “It doesn’t. It may speak for itself to lawyers and lawmakers who have the patience and obligation to read through the more than 400 pages of carefully chosen words and nuanced conclusions (with all due respect, as good a read as it is, you’re no Stephen King).”