Robert Downey Jr. turned 54 on Thursday, and he chose to celebrate with a puzzling tweet ― literally.

The actor posted a crossword puzzle with clues related to his life and career.

The clue for 4 Down ― “22 days ...” is key, since that’s the number of days before “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on April 26.

Here's a bit of a birthday gift from me to you all... pic.twitter.com/MHukldh6Mi — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 4, 2019