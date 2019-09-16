Robert Downey Jr. Returning To The MCU In 'Black Widow': Report

Robert Downey Jr. loves Marvel 3000, and the feeling is apparently mutual.

The fast-talking, kebab-eating and gauntlet-snapping Tony Stark/Iron Man will reportedly live to see another day in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a few caveats, of course.

The iron-clad superhero, who has appeared in 10 films in the ever-expanding franchise, is apparently set to stage a comeback in the forthcoming “Black Widow” prequel starring Scarlett Johansson.

In a Deadline report about this year’s Saturn Award winners, writer Geoff Boucher dropped a bombshell about the actor reprising his role in the long-awaited solo film following super-spy Natasha Romanoff.

“Robert Downey Jr. will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel ‘Black Widow’ in May 2020,” Boucher wrote.

Representatives for Marvel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Given how Tony Stark met his end in this summer’s record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame,” fans had already said their goodbyes to the character. But Marvel is currently juggling multiple timelines, as “Black Widow” will take place after the events of past Marvel installment “Captain America: Civil War,” which means that Iron Man is still very much alive when the film begins.

Johansson’s character was also killed off in “Endgame,” which wrapped up more than a decade of storytelling for the movie studio, so her solo film could be the only opportunity for the two actors, who first shared the screen in “Iron Man 2,” to appear together one last time.

Downey Jr. is the linchpin of the MCU and could provide a much-needed bridge to the upcoming Phase 4 of film and TV projects as creators break new ground.

Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” will also star Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle and “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour.