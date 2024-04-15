Robert Downey Jr. Reveals The Eye-Catching Place He Keeps His Oscar

Robert Downey Jr. recently won his very first Academy Award ― and the “Oppenheimer” star already has some firm ideas about what you should and shouldn’t do with your Oscar.
“I don’t think you should walk around to the afterparties and carry it. I don’t think you should flaunt it,” he told E! News last week at the premiere of his new series, “The Sympathizer.”
“I couldn’t get him to carry it around that night,” his wife, Susan Downey, chimed in.
Despite the actor’s insistence on not boasting about his statuette, he also doesn’t “think you should use it as a toilet paper holder or anything,” either.
When E! asked where his Oscar was in his house, Downey Jr. said, “Right now, it’s in the entryway.”
The “Iron Man” actor took home the Best Supporting Actor award last month, and thanked his “terrible childhood and the Academy,” in his speech.
It was his first win and third Academy Award nomination.
Downey Jr. was first nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 film “Chaplin,” but has since explained it was a blessing in disguise that he didn’t win at the time.
“I was young and crazy, and it would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track,” Downey, who was just 28 years old at the time, said during an interview on “The View” in January.
Downey Jr. never gave up hope on winning an Oscar, and ― as he told GQ in 2013 ― he always figured he’d win at least one.
“Well, I know it’s going to happen,” he told the magazine at the time, confidently adding, “That’s just a fact.”
“I, personally, would be shocked if we went to the end of the tape now and I didn’t have at least one,” Downey Jr. postured. “Look, even if I don’t get one directly, eventually they’re just going to have to give me one when I get old. So no matter how you slice it, I’m getting one.”