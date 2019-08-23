Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Reunite Amid Disney/Sony ‘Spider-Man’ Drama

A photo of Peter and Tony together again is causing Marvel fans’ tear ducts to start tingling.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. reunited for a hike recently, and Holland posted the receipts on Instagram Thursday.

The set of silly selfies mostly consist of Holland, 23, and Downey, 54, making faces at the camera.

The Instagram slideshow concludes with a photo of Downey holding a Spider-Man action figure while Holland holds an Iron Man one.

“We did it Mr Stark!” Holland wrote as the caption, which is a nod to their characters’ relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The post pulls on the heartstrings, given how distraught Holland’s Peter Parker was to lose his mentor Tony Stark (Downey) in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Holland also posted the photos just days after reports surfaced that Sony Pictures and Disney-owned Marvel Studios were unable to agree on terms that would allow Spider-Man to continue appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — an upsetting turn given that much of the plot of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” focuses on a reluctant Peter agreeing to step into Tony’s shoes. Tony Stark was also a key player in the Avenger movies.

Fans are flooding Holland’s post with emotionally-driven responses, and fellow MCU star Mark Ruffalo simply responded with three sad-face emojis. Many fans rejoiced in seeing the duo together again, while others pleaded to keep Spider-Man in the MCU.

Although Holland hasn’t made any official statements about the Sony/Disney drama — and a new deal is rumored to be in talks — fans had plenty to say online. To see how some are reacting to the news, just scroll down.

How DARE Sony do this to Tom Holland?! TO HUMANITY?! #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/78rCEJDoRO — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 20, 2019

First Tony dies, then Steve turns old & retires, and NOW PETER PARKER IS LEAVING THE MCU CAN SONY GO BANKRUPT PLEASE EVEN STAN LEE SAID TOM HOLLAND IS THE BEST SPIDER-MAN pic.twitter.com/fktmubnwVU — 𝕯 𝖆 𝖗 𝖎 𝖆 𝖓 (@DarianPezik) August 20, 2019

tony stark realizing he wasted his life on spiderman for nothing pic.twitter.com/aH9ujffYwJ — ziwe (@ziwe) August 20, 2019

Disney: "But we just made you over $1bn with FFH"



Sony:pic.twitter.com/jqyF1CaJze — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) August 20, 2019

I think it's cool that Sony is carrying on its tradition of completely fucking up Spider-Man 3. — No Context Sean Mulvihill (@NotSPMulvihill) August 20, 2019

peter parker watching sony and marvel fight and mentally preparing himself to lose uncle ben a 4th time pic.twitter.com/3YoGHYgGvJ — jay (@monsterkinks) August 20, 2019