What's Hot

PoliticsRobert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 Launch Goes Viral For Wrong Reasons

The embarrassing moment received the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme tune treatment, which was fitting given how the candidate's wife Cheryl Hines starred in the show.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was mocked on social media on Monday over an embarrassing moment at the very start of his independent 2024 presidential campaign launch.

Kennedy, a son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.), had to walk off the stage in Philadelphia on Monday after forgetting the written copy of his speech.

The environmental-attorney-turned-conspiracy theorist, whose run has already been rebuked by members of his own family, was then caught on a hot mic complaining off-stage that his address was “upside down.”

Watch the video here:

Jimmy Fallon mocked the moment on “The Tonight Show.”

It also went viral on X, formerly Twitter, where some people added the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme tune, especially fitting given how Kennedy’s wife Cheryl Hines starred in the hit Larry David show.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot