Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was mocked on social media on Monday over an embarrassing moment at the very start of his independent 2024 presidential campaign launch.

Kennedy, a son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.), had to walk off the stage in Philadelphia on Monday after forgetting the written copy of his speech.

The environmental-attorney-turned-conspiracy theorist, whose run has already been rebuked by members of his own family, was then caught on a hot mic complaining off-stage that his address was “upside down.”

Watch the video here:

RFK Jr. kicks off his independent bid for the White House with a teleprompter malfunction: “Ah, I need my speech … It’s upside down.” pic.twitter.com/Iu3xbc6BHh — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 9, 2023

Jimmy Fallon mocked the moment on “The Tonight Show.”

It also went viral on X, formerly Twitter, where some people added the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme tune, especially fitting given how Kennedy’s wife Cheryl Hines starred in the hit Larry David show.

