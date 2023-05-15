Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Trump Is Best Debater Since Lincoln

During an interview with Megyn Kelly Thursday, Kennedy, who announced his run for president in April, was discussing whether President Joe Biden will participate in debates with fellow Democratic opponents like Kennedy or Marianne Williamson.

The Democratic Party currently has no plans to hold primary debates, which Kennedy claims is unfair to voters — even though the incumbent president’s party typically does not hold a primary debate for the seat.

During Thursday’s interview, Kennedy suggested that it would behoove Biden to participate in a primary debate since “President Trump has shown himself to be the most devastating debater, probably, since Abraham Lincoln.”

Kennedy said the key to this so-called success is Trump’s “capacity to obliterate and dispatch opponents,” and said that “President Biden needs to be on his toes.”

He then suggested that Biden not participating in a primary debate ― much like Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush during their reelection campaigns ― would be like asking a prizefighter to train for a match “sitting on a couch eating Chick-fil-A.”

Considering both Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, former president John F. Kennedy, were known to be good debaters, many Twitter users were shocked by the claim that Trump may be better.

The skepticism was mainly due to the fact that Trump’s debating style in 2024 is likely to be nothing more than regurgitated lies about the 2020 election, dodged questions, steamrolled fact-checks and general antagonism.

Except he devastates his opponents by overwhelming them with lies. Lincoln didn't do that. He relied on being smarter and more well-versed in issues than others https://t.co/ac37vC9hPv — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) May 15, 2023

This is not correct.



To put it mildly.



RFK Jr might even be aware of some counter-examples within his own extended family. https://t.co/OWtFMH9hph — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) May 15, 2023

I am hoping most of my followers know RFK Jr. is NOT a Democrat and is running as a spoiler to help Republicans but if not, this should convince you. https://t.co/bIn8yPSe7z — Kelly ツ🌊 Kellwoohoo on Spoutible and Post (@kellwoohoo) May 15, 2023

The overwhelming public and professional consensus of opinion of the Trump/Biden debates was that Biden won. And Biden isn't exactly a world class debater. https://t.co/GOrrFU9tiu — Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) May 15, 2023

I guess RFK thinks Hitler was a great debater as well? https://t.co/YdgCyPGKMU — Jonathan Greenberg (@JournalistJG) May 15, 2023

He's certainly a mass debater. https://t.co/KvvRr19InY — Robert Woolley 🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴 (@robertwoolley) May 15, 2023