'F**king Idiot': Critics Rip Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over Bonkers Mass Shooting Remarks

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to suggest that mass shootings in the U.S. are linked to antidepressants and video games in a resurfaced clip from an interview in January.
The conspiracy theorist, in a video shared by Democratic strategist Keith Edwards, called on the National Institutes of Health to look into “the etiology” of gun violence in an interview with TRT World’s Tim Constantine.
“NIH needs to be studying them to see if there’s connections to some of the SSRI and psychiatric drugs people are taking or there’s connections to video games,” said Kennedy in an appearance on “The Capitol Hill Show.”
His campaign previously shared a clip of the interview that highlights a Mayo Clinic definition of SSRIs and cuts to footage of kids playing video games.
Experts have found no causal link that’s been “scientifically established” between psychiatric drugs and mass shootings, PolitiFact.com noted in 2019.
There’s also no evidence to support the claim that violent video games cause mass shootings, experts told CNBC that year.
Critics ripped Kennedy over his suggestion including Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg.
“Wow I had no idea America was the only country with anti-depressants and video games,” Hogg wrote.
