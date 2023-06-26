Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Goes Viral After Posting Shirtless Videos On Twitter

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes a lot of crazy conspiracy theories and may have created a new one on Sunday after he posted videos of himself doing pushups.

The question raised by the video: Why? Seriously, why?

The first video Kennedy, 69, posted was captioned, “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden,” which is unlikely, considering no incumbent president has participated in a primary debate since 1976.

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

The video has been viewed more than 10.5 million times since it was posted, according to Newsweek, but the reaction has been very divided.

Some had questions, like, “Ew. Why???????” and “Why is this guy so f*cking weird?”

Ew. Why???????? — Kim Sherrell (@kim) June 26, 2023

Why is this guy so f*cking weird — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 25, 2023

Another person said the video was “unbecoming for an American presidential candidate,” and the shirtless shots gave one guy Vladmir Putin on a horse vibes.

You look good, but this doesn’t make me want to vote for you for President. Your policy positions aside, this video tells me your ego impairs your judgment. Honestly, the entire thing is unbecoming for an American presidential candidate. — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) June 26, 2023

Others wondered how a guy who protests Big Pharma could have a physique that seemed “medically enhanced.”

So RFK Jr. apparently loves needles just not ones with life extending medicine. https://t.co/57MWLq4GDU — Joel Wertheimer (@Wertwhile) June 24, 2023

His body is the result of big Pharma. Unless he gets his TRT from mom and pop Pharma — Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) June 26, 2023

One person had problems with Kennedy’s pushups.

Not a single one of these push-ups would be counted in Ranger School.



But you’re old and based and none of your competitors have done a push-up since we were on the gold standard so we’ll let it slide. — Alex ₿rammer (@AB_Brammer) June 25, 2023

If this video purportedly of RFK JR is authentic, then he must have our support. No one lifting shirtless in sun with jeans, tuned up on TRT, would ever betray this great country.



pic.twitter.com/v0FPe0SIUF — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 24, 2023

RFK Jr. is almost 70 years old. pic.twitter.com/Hytg6NVeYA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 24, 2023

RFK Jr. is a living, breathing anti-vaccine ad. This is life without Big Pharma.

Men, what is stopping you? pic.twitter.com/78S2e06CMl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2023

This is the guy that media says has no chance against senile Joe pic.twitter.com/0NLI6CQn6n — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 24, 2023

RFK Jr. is probably the most jacked presidential candidate we’ve ever had.pic.twitter.com/HYY1omN3Uq — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) June 24, 2023

The latest election polls from RealClearPolitics show Biden leading Kennedy by about 58.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, actually praised him on Monday, telling talk show host Howie Carr that Kennedy is “a very good man and his heart is in the right place.”