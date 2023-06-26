Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Goes Viral After Posting Shirtless Videos On Twitter

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes a lot of crazy conspiracy theories and may have created a new one on Sunday after he posted videos of himself doing pushups.
The question raised by the video: Why? Seriously, why?
The first video Kennedy, 69, posted was captioned, “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden,” which is unlikely, considering no incumbent president has participated in a primary debate since 1976.
The video has been viewed more than 10.5 million times since it was posted, according to Newsweek, but the reaction has been very divided.
Some had questions, like, “Ew. Why???????” and “Why is this guy so f*cking weird?”
Another person said the video was “unbecoming for an American presidential candidate,” and the shirtless shots gave one guy Vladmir Putin on a horse vibes.
Others wondered how a guy who protests Big Pharma could have a physique that seemed “medically enhanced.”
One person had problems with Kennedy’s pushups.
However, Kennedy’s shirtless video managed to be a thirst trap for conservatives, many of whom praised his physique even though it’s doubtful he’d get their votes in a general election.
The latest election polls from RealClearPolitics show Biden leading Kennedy by about 58.5 percentage points.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, actually praised him on Monday, telling talk show host Howie Carr that Kennedy is “a very good man and his heart is in the right place.”