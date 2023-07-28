Marjorie Taylor Greene's Call For 'Decorum' Earns Off-Color Zinger From Dem Rep

The tension between Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) just got a summer sequel. (Watch the video below.)

The famously disruptive lawmaker called for “decorum” on Thursday as Garcia displayed one of Greene’s controversial pandemic tweets at a House COVID-19 hearing.

“Marjorie needs to remember she showed us a dick pic last week,” Garcia wrote on Twitter, which is now being rebranded as X.

Last week, Garcia called out Greene for displaying Hunter Biden nude photos at a House hearing that was supposed to be focused on the testimony of IRS whistleblowers about Biden’s alleged tax crimes. The tax investigators claimed that the Department of Justice derailed their probe into more serious matters while Republicans continued their fruitless efforts to link President Joe Biden to his son’s questionable business dealings.

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings, a lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts, but apparently some dick pics,” Garcia sniped at the time.

But at Thursday’s hearing titled “Because I Said So: Examining the Science and Impact of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates,” Greene had a sympathetic ear in Chair Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio.)

Garcia shared an image of a Greene tweet likening vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. He noted that it came from a committee member “who just actually gave some very irresponsible facts.” He added that some on the panel, like Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other conspiracy theorists, continued to attack vaccines, which he said “save lives.”

That’s when Greene interjected, asking Wenstrup to remind committee members of the rules of “decorum.”

Wenstrup obliged, accusing Garcia of violating House rules by getting personal.

Garcia argued that he didn’t mention Greene by name and was showing a tweet that was a matter of public record.

Garcia: We have seen this tweet before and this person sits on this committee



Wenstrup said on his website that the goal of his select subcommittee was to “scrutinize the harmful consequences of COVID-19 vaccine mandates in order to make improved policy recommendations for future pandemics.”

Greene, of course, has been known for theatrics and name-calling, even heckling Joe Biden during a State of the Union speech.