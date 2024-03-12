Robert Hur Admits Telling Biden He Seemed To Have 'Photographic Recall'

Although special counsel Robert Hur impugned Joe Biden’s memory in his investigation over whether the president mishandled classified documents, he actually told Biden that he appeared “to have a photographic understanding and recall.”
The comment, which appears in transcripts of Hur’s interviews with Biden, did not make it into Hur’s final report. Hur concluded in the report that Biden should not be charged over the documents, but made sure to mention his doubts about the president’s memory.
But Hur admitted he made those comments during an exchange with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) during his Tuesday meeting with the House Judiciary Committee.
The California Democrat asked Hur about a comment that appears on “Day 1, Page 47” of the transcript.
“You said to President Biden, ‘You appear to have a photographic understanding and recall of the House,’” Swalwell said. “Did you say that to President Biden?”
Hur conceded that “those words do appear on Page 47 of the transcript.”
Swalwell pressed further.
“‘Photographic’ is what you said, is that right?” he asked.
“That word does appear on Page 47 of the transcript,” Hur responded.
“Never appeared in your report, though. Is that correct? The word ‘photographic’?” Swalwell asked.
“It does not appear in my report,” Hur said.
You can see the exchange below.
Swalwell then trolled Hur and the Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee by showing a video of various Trump gaffes, and also tried to get the special counsel to pledge not to accept an appointment from former President Donald Trump should he be reelected.
Many people on X, formerly Twitter, thought it was strange that Hur left out his suggestion that Biden had “photographic recall” from his report, but instead described the president’s memory as “hazy,” “faulty” and “poor” and having “significant limitations.”