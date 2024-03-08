DOJ Giving Republicans Some Material From Special Counsel Hur Report, But No Transcript

WASHINGTON ― The Department of Justice on Friday told Republicans that it would hand over documents from special counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified material.
But the department won’t give Republicans the transcript or audio of Hur’s interview with Biden, which was what Republicans wanted most after Hur said in his report that Biden came off as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
Given voter concerns about Biden’s age, Hur’s characterization was incredibly damaging for the 81-year-old president ― and valuable to Republicans and former President Donald Trump in his quest to regain the White House.
In letters to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House oversight committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), the DOJ said it was holding back documents because they “require review for classification and protection of national defense information.”
“We also have substantial confidentiality interests regarding sensitive law enforcement and intelligence information,” Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe Uriarte wrote in the letters.
Jordan spokesperson Russell Dye suggested that there was no national security reason to withhold documents.
“Our staff has all necessary clearances to review the contents of the President’s interview, which dealt with materials found in unsecured areas like garages, closets and commercial office space,” Dye said in a statement. “We are evaluating next steps.”