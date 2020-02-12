Steve Irwin's Son Looks Exactly Like Him In This Pic, And It's Blowing Fans' Minds

Robert Irwin is carrying on his late father Steve Irwin’s legacy.

The 16-year-old Australia Zoo wildlife conservationist and TV personality had many fans doing a double-take this week with his latest Instagram photo.

“Omg you look just like your dad in this picture! I grew up watching him and he helped me to love animals even if they weren’t fuzzy,” one person wrote.

“I had to do a double-take I thought this was an old picture of your dad for a minute. You look so much like him. I know he is so proud of you, the rest of the world sure is!” said another.

Other fans commented that “your father lives on in you” and that the younger Irwin had inherited “so many traits” from his father.

Robert Irwin and his sister, Bindi Irwin, and their mother, Terri Irwin, have continued Steve Irwin’s work in wildlife conservation and advocacy since “The Crocodile Hunter” died in 2006, including operating Australia Zoo, which the family owns.

Robert was two years old when his father was killed by a stingray barb in a freak accident. He recently told media that he believed that if his father were alive today, the catastrophic Australian wildfires and the animals left dead in their wake would have left him in “a lot of distress.”

Robert thanked the Irwin family’s supporters in the U.S. for all their donations to the zoo’s Wildlife Hospital ― which has treated more than 90,000 patients ― that helped them further “the wildlife work that dad started so many years ago.”