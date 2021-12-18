Vaccine Opponent Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Guests Reportedly Told To Get COVID-19 Shots

Guests invited to a holiday party at the home of dedicated coronavirus vaccine opponent Robert Kennedy Jr. received invitations instructing them to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 before attending, sources told Politico.

Kennedy appeared to confirm the report, explaining to Politico that he was unaware of the instructions in the invitations, which he said were handled by his wife, actor Cheryl Hines of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Advertisement

He noted that the party was for Hines’ Hollywood friends and fellow cast members, who apparently like to stay healthy.

“I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” he griped to Politico.

But not to worry, he assured reporter Daniel Lippman. There was no effort to verify guests’ vaccination or test status at the couple’s California home last week, Kennedy said.

That information would likely stun guests who assumed others would follow the protocols set out in the invitations.

Advertisement

Kennedy not only relentlessly peddles conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccinations; he profits from them. His anti-vaccine group, the Children’s Health Defense — a “major source of vaccine misinformation” — raked in $6.8 million last year, according to a major investigation this week by The Associated Press.

Hines could not be reached for comment.

Twitter exploded over the hypocrisy, and many slammed Kennedy for throwing his wife under the bus.

Mostly, scads of people were flabbergasted to discover Hines is married to Kennedy.

Advertisement

Am I the only one that didn’t know Cheryl Hines was married to Robert Kennedy?! Wtf pic.twitter.com/n9wCd06OUs — Amelia (@agerson24) December 17, 2021

Making money off the death of others pic.twitter.com/c1Iy8zPBUp — Ignore Me Chillin (@IgnoreMeChillin) December 17, 2021

How disappointing that 1) @RobertKennedyJr feels the need to explain this, and 2) that @CherylHines, someone I've always admired, is married to a person who is actively furthering this deadly pandemic. — Dang (@GainesDan) December 17, 2021

Like how everyone at Fox News is vaccinated, but they are leaders in the spread antivax conspiracy theories--party at RFK Jr's house required vaccines and testing. He blamed his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. /popcorn https://t.co/CXsOm89kxH — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) December 17, 2021

Just found out that Cheryl Hines is married to RFK Jr.



Sadly, it curbs my enthusiasm for her. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) December 17, 2021

No wonder Cheryl Hines is so good at playing a woman about whom people are always secretly thinking: that guy? pic.twitter.com/om7Msvoq02 — masc 4 mask (@jdry) December 17, 2021

wait cheryl hines is married to who now pic.twitter.com/OMfUnPpjfF — Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) December 17, 2021