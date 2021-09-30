Robert Kraft Called Bill Belichick The 'Biggest A**hole in My Life': Book

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s upcoming game against his old team, the Patriots, on Sunday isn’t the only thing stirring up football buzz in New England.

According to a new book about the Patriots’ dynasty, team owner Robert Kraft profanely belittled coach Bill Belichick at a 2018 conference in Aspen, Colorado, before flying to Detroit to watch his team play.

“I hate leaving here,” Kraft said to friends, in an excerpt of “It’s Better To Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham shared by the sports network on Wednesday. “You leave here and you leave some of the most brilliant people you’ve ever met. You pick up so much knowledge from all these brilliant minds. And I have to go to Detroit to be with the biggest fucking asshole in my life — my head coach.”

The Patriots played at Detroit in late September during the 2018 season, losing 26-10.

Belichick’s complaints of Kraft’s meddling seem to intensify around the same time that the owner semi-publicly scorched the coach, according to the book.

There were other notable bits. Belichick, whose relationship with Brady reportedly played a part in the star’s departure from the Patriots after winning six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons together, refused to meet with Brady in person to say goodbye, according to “It’s Better To Be Feared.”

The coach mostly played it coy when asked about the book Wednesday.

“It sounds like it’s a lot of second-, third- and fourth-hand comments,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to get into that. I’m going to focus on this game and try to prepare for the Bucs.”

