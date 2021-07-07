Feds Seize Lego Capitol Set From Suspected Jan. 6 Insurrectionist

Federal investigators may be using a Lego set to build a case against a Pennsylvania man who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Morss of Glenshaw was arrested last month on assault, robbery and other charges related to the Capitol riot.

Court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun reveal the feds have seized many potential items of evidence from the home of the 27-year-old suspect, including a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, “writings that included ‘Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia,’” a military utility bag, and a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.”

It is unknown whether Morss used the Lego version of the Capitol to figure out how to storm the real thing, but photos of Morss obtained by investigators show him allegedly trying to take a baton, shields and a flagpole from police officers and guards.

A LinkedIn profile listed in Morss’ name suggests he joined the Army in 2011 and served as an infantryman before enrolling at Penn State in 2016. He was working as a substitute social studies teacher at the time of his arrest last month, but has since been fired, according to Meaww.com.

Morss did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.